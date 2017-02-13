I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
13 February 2017

Medeama coach Augustine Adotey hails players for positive Ghana Premier League start

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey has lavished praise on his players following their 1-0 win over West African Football Academy on Sunday.

Striker Bernard Ofori scored the only goal of the match in the first half as the Yellow and Mauves started their campaign on a positive note.

It was perfect response to recent opening Premier League defeats suffered by the club in the past two seasons.

And coach Augustine Evans Adotey hailed his charges for making a positive start to the league.

'We started well building from defence to the attack and I want to thank my lads for a job well done. This is just the beginning because we want to go all the way,"

"It wasn't the best of performances but I am happy with the win.

"We now have to focus on our next game. We shall improve going forward."

Medeama travel to Accra to face Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Sports News

