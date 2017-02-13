I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Wa All Stars kid David Abagna promises more great stuffs after excelling against Al Ahli Tripoli

Wa All Stars midfielder David Abagna has promised to replicate is eye-catching performance in the return leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifier. 

The youngster was one of the best performers for the Ghanaian champions in their 3-1 reverse at the Tamale Stadium against Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli.

''I always believe I can improve on each game played,'' he said.

''This is football where we continue to learn even if it's from kids and I am ready to go that far if I can learn from them.

'It is always disappointing to finish a game on the losing side especially when you are a youngster like my type. The game of football however can be very rude and unfair, we never deserved to have lost even by 1-0.''

