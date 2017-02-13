Wa All Stars kid David Abagna promises more great stuffs after excelling against Al Ahli Tripoli

Wa All Stars midfielder David Abagna has promised to replicate is eye-catching performance in the return leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifier.

The youngster was one of the best performers for the Ghanaian champions in their 3-1 reverse at the Tamale Stadium against Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli.

''I always believe I can improve on each game played,'' he said.

''This is football where we continue to learn even if it's from kids and I am ready to go that far if I can learn from them.

'It is always disappointing to finish a game on the losing side especially when you are a youngster like my type. The game of football however can be very rude and unfair, we never deserved to have lost even by 1-0.''

