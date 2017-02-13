I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 13:07 CET

Ex-Hearts midfielder Kofi Abanga confirms joining Elmina Sharks on three-year deal

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder has confirmed signing a three-year deal with Ghana Premier League new boys Elmina Sharks.

Abanga, 27 joined the side as a free agent after leaving the capital-based side.

'I have sign three years deal with Sharks and I hope to show my experience to help the club." he is quoted by sportsnewgh

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

