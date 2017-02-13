Sports News | 13 February 2017 13:07 CET
Ex-Hearts midfielder Kofi Abanga confirms joining Elmina Sharks on three-year deal
Former Hearts of Oak midfielder has confirmed signing a three-year deal with Ghana Premier League new boys Elmina Sharks.
Abanga, 27 joined the side as a free agent after leaving the capital-based side.
'I have sign three years deal with Sharks and I hope to show my experience to help the club." he is quoted by sportsnewgh
