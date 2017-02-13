I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
13 February 2017

PFAG chief Anthony Baffoe joins list of sympathizers to mourn Sam Arday's demise

Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) Secretary Anthony Baffoe has bid farewell to veteran coach Sam Arday who died on Sunday.

Arday, who was technical director of the West African Football Academy, paid a glowing tribute to departed Sam Arday.

Arday, renowned for his tactical nous, won the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador and also bronze at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Baffoe, ex-Ghana defender, paid tribute to the Mr Multi System man.

Fare thee well Coach Sam Arday(Mr Multi system 🙏🏿man) @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 @AyewAndre @Badu_Agyemang @ @MichaelEssien pic.twitter.com/NKydk7IqZb

— Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) February 12, 2017

Comments:
Sports News

