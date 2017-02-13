Yaw Yeboah: I am enjoying my football but I need to finish the season strongly

On-loan FC Twente midfielder Yaw Yeboah says he is enjoying his football in the Dutch league but will have to remain grounded to end the season in style.

The 19-year-old again lasted the entire duration in FC Twente's 1-1 draw against Excelsior on Sunday in the league.

The Ghanaian is originally a Manchester City player but is out on loan this season at Twente, with Portuguese giants FC Porto reported to have developed interest in the jet-heeled winger.

Yaw has played in 20 league games for Twente, scoring twice and assisting three.

'I am here because i want to play and I am very happy with the coach and the work we have done so far in the season,' Yeboah said after the weekend game

'There is certainly a lot we can do to improve as a team and on an individual basis but that requires time so we need to continue working.'

'We will have about ten to 14 games before the season comes to an end so I need to keep going and working hard all the time.'

Yaw joined Manchester City City three seasons ago but has been out on loan since then.

Yaw Yeboah



