Sports News | 13 February 2017 11:49 CET

Steaua Bucuresti midfielder Muniru Sulley excels despite 2-2 draw game with Voluntari

Ghana international Muniru Sulley lasted 76 minutes in his side's 2-2 draw game against Voluntari but despite his impressive showing his team failed to take all three points on the day.

The midfielder, who is the younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, Sulley Muntari will be disappointed his side failed to take maximum points.

The draw means Steaua Bucuresti are now three points behind first place Viitorul in the league.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

