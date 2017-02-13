Asante Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed hopes scoring run will continue after brace on league debut

Asante Kotoko new signing Yakubu Mohammed is delighted to have opened his club account with a brace in the 2-1 win over Liberty Professionals in their opener.

Mohammed converted a spot-kick in the 56th minute after Emmanuel Gyamfi was felled inside the box.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king snatched the match winner with a close range finish on 61 minutes.

Mohammed hopes his scoring run will continue.

''It's a good feeling to have scored two goals in my first premier league game for Asante Kotoko,'' Yakubu said.

'We thank the supporters for their continuous support today even when we were down by one goal in the first half.

'We hope it's going to continue like we did today. I'll also try my best to score more goals for the club in the League and the FA Cup.''

