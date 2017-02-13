I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
13 February 2017

Asante Kotoko coach Lugarusic lambasts journalists for 'twisting his words'

Asante Kotoko head coach Zdravko Lugarusic has launched a scathing attack on journalists for 'twisting his words' with malicious intent. 

The Croat heaved a sigh of relief as his side rallied from a goal down to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Kotoko went down in the first half when Benjamin Eshun rifled in from close range.

But a second half penalty and a close range finish all from new signing Yakubu Mohammed ensured a come-from-behind win.

''My last word to you the journalists, some of you are not professional. You twist my words and say what I have not said. Please be fair to me,'' Lugarusic said.

