President Akufo Addo leads tribute to legendary coach Sam Arday

Ghana President His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo has lead a host of tributes to legendary coach Sam Arday.

The ‘’Multi System’’ Sam Arday who led Ghana to win the FIFA U-17 World championship in 1995 is reported to have passed after battling a short illness.

Taking to twitter the President wrote:

My condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in perfect peace. (2/2) — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 12, 2017 He added:

Saddened by the news of the death of Sam Arday. Undoubtedly, one of the most brilliant coaches Ghana has produced. (1/2) — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 12, 2017

Sam Arday is responsible for the development of several players including WAFA goalkeeper Felix Annan who posted a picture of the deceased with the caption ‘’You Took some of us and gave us a Life In Football! I Know You Are In The Hands Of God! Rest In Perfect Peace Mr Sam Ardey(The Whole)#LuvYou#’’

You Took Some Of Us And Gave Us A Life In Football! I Know You Are In The Hands Of God!Rest In Perfect Peace Mr Sam Ardey(The Whole)#LuvYou# pic.twitter.com/AssAESOENQ — Felix Annan (@van_felix21) February 13, 2017 Harrison Afful 'is in tears' over the death of Sam Arday, the man who scouted and refined him a professional footballer

You discovered all of us since childhood and gave us Life, you will forever be remembered,till we meet again R.I.P BigSam

Fare thee well Coach Sam Arday(Mr Multi system man) @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 @AyewAndre @Badu_Agyemang @ @MichaelEssien pic.twitter.com/NKydk7IqZb — Anthony Baffoe (@AnthonyBaffoe) February 12, 2017

Sam Arday managed the Ghana national side on two occasions - from 1996 to 1997 and also in 2004.

Coach Arday was the coach of Ghana Olympic Team, which won the Olympic Bronze Soccer Medal at Barcelona '92, the first for an African country, and coach of Ghana national under-20 football team.

The Black Satellites won the Bronze Medal at 1991 Africa Youth Championship in Egypt after beating Zambia 2:0 in the 3rd and 4th Place Match.

He then became head coach of the Ghana national under-17 football team, the Black Starlets, who won the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Championship Trophy in Ecuador and the African Under-17 Championship in Mali.

He also handled giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United.

Prior to his demise, he was with WAFA where he saw to the development of youth talents. Notable amongst them is Samuel Tetteh who represented Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

He died aged 71.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports