Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko sure Nigerian club will eliminate Al Masry after shaky CAF Confed Cup start

Ghanaian coach Yaw Preko is confident his Nigerian side FC IfeanyiUbah will eliminate top Egyptian side Al Masry from the CAF Confederation Cup despite managing the slim first-leg home win yesterday.

FC IfeanyiUbah who is making her continental debut was almost being forced to a draw at her Nnewi home by top Egyptian side Al Masry.

But a late strike of Cameroonian import Tamen Medrano who struck with only two minutes left of play rescued the day for the home side.

With the slim victory, FC IfeanyiUbah would go into the return leg in Cairo walking a tight rope.

Despite not recording a convincing home win, FC IfeanyiUbah handler, Yaw Preko said yesterday that there was nothing to worry about insisting that his side won't fall in Egypt.

He pointed out that the era when Nigerian teams fall easily in North Africa is gone.

'We will go to Egypt and get a result,' Preko assured.

Medrano netted the winner in the 88th minute firing past Abdelhalim after he was set up by substitute Isaac Loute.

Preko took over the Nigerian club after leaving Accra Hearts of Oak.

