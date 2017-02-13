Sports News | 13 February 2017 08:57 CET
Hearts of Oak re-sign talented midfielder Winful Cobbinah on a two-year deal
Hearts of Oak have announced the re-signing of enterprising midfielder Winful Cobbinah.
The former Najran SC star has signed a two-year deal with the Phobians.
But Cobbinah will not be available for their season opener against Inter Allies on Monday at the El Wak Sports Stadium
