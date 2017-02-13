I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 08:57 CET

Hearts of Oak re-sign talented midfielder Winful Cobbinah on a two-year deal

Hearts of Oak have announced the re-signing of enterprising midfielder Winful Cobbinah.

The former Najran SC star has signed a two-year deal with the Phobians.

But Cobbinah will not be available for their season opener against Inter Allies on Monday at the El Wak Sports Stadium

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

