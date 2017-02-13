Ghana Premier League Preview: Inter Allies vs Hearts of Oak- Eleven Is to One vow to avenge defeat

At the El Wak stadium in match day one, it's a regional derby when Inter Allies FC come face to face with Hearts of Oak.

The Eleven Is To One after three seasons at the Tema stadium have adopted the El Wak as their new home. They hope to begin a new spell with a victory on Monday .

This fixture always provide intriguing memories as the Phobians came from two goals down to win 3-2 in the dying embers last term at the Tema stadium.

New coach Prince Owusu faces a stern test from the Phobians as he has set his eyes on a victory on Monday to mark a successful start to his reign at the Inter Allies FC.

Former Al Khartoum El Watani forward Amoako Antwi is expected to be given a debut against the regional rivals if he is named in the squad for the derby clash.

Hearts of Oak go into the game with assistant coach Henry Wellington leading the team in their first game of the 2016/2017 premiership season since club have failed to appoint a new head coach.

The Phobians are aimed at winning the title again after being on the periphery since 2009. A victory on Monday over the Eleven Is To One side will put them on the right path.

They have acquired the services of Malik Akowuah, Bright Lukman Nurudeen, Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Daniel Kodie, Henry Jay Lamptey, Joshua Otoo, Benjamin Mensah and Ivorian striker Alexandre Kouame Kouassi for the new season.

Benjamin Mensah is expected to make his debut as the goalkeeper for Saturday's fixture since he is the preferred choice after his heroics in the G6 tournament.

Club's best player last season, Mustapha Essuman left with few weeks to the start of the premiership. New signing Daniel Kodie and Emmanuel Sabahn Laryea are tipped to replace the departed experienced midfielder.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 6

Inter Allies FC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 2

Hearts of Oak = 3

MATCH FACTS

~ Inter Allies FC are unbeaten in their last six matches in the premier league.

(W3 D3 L0)

~ Hearts of Oak have just two wins in their last ten premiership fixtures.

(W2 D5 L3)

~ Inter Allies FC are also unbeaten in their last twelve home matches in the premier league.

(W7 D5 L0)

~ The Phobians have lost only two of their last eighteen away games in the top flight.

(W7 D9 L2)

~ The Eleven Is To One have scored at least two goals in each of their three premiership home matches against the Phobians.

~ Hearts of Oak have won two out of the total visits to Inter Allies FC in the premier league.

(P3 W2 D0 L1)



