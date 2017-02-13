I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 13 February 2017 08:57 CET

Columbus Crew defender Harrison Afful in emotional tribute to late talent-spotter Sam Arday

Ghana international Harrison Afful 'is in tears' over the death of Sam Arday, the man who scouted and refined him a professional footballer. 

The Columbus Crew defender described the late tactical genius as 'the man who gave us life' for his contributions in his career at the Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy, now West African Football Academy.

Arday and expatriate Karel Brokken set up the academy back in 1999 where youngsters were refined while they schooled at the same time.

Afful graduate from the academy and was sold to Asante Kotoko where he excelled before landing a deal with Esperance in Tunisia.

He shared an old picture of his former teammates and Sam Arday with the inscription: ''You discovered all of us since childhood and gave us Life, you will forever be remembered,till we meet again 🙏 R.I.P BigSam 😭.''

You discovered all of us since childhood and gave us Life, you will forever be remembered,till we meet again 🙏 R.I.P BigSam 😭

A photo posted by king_harrison2326 (@king_harrison2326) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:29pm PST


Harrison Afful

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

DEAR GHANA THE WAY TO SUCCESS IS NO WHERE
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img