Derrick Sasraku’s late goal sinks AshGold in Dormaa

Substitute Derrick Sasraku was the star man at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday, February 12 as his magic goal in the second half ensured Aduana Stars’ victory over heavily branded AshantiGold Sporting Club on Matchday 1 of the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League.

AshantiGold SC had possession at their disposal in the first half, but the soccer miners failed to hit the back of the net with striker, Hans Kwofie being the worst culprit on the afternoon especially in the 45th minute where he missed a chance from an empty post.

The phase of the game tilted to the advantage of the home side [Aduana Stars] in the second half as Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey, Zacharia Mumuni, and Bright Adjei started asking lots of questions in the visitor’s half [AshantiGold SC].

With Aduana Stars pushing more men forward their chances of breaking the deadlock became more closer, but the defensive quartet of AshantiGold [Tijani Joshua, Roland Amouzou, Samed Ibrahim, and Richard Ocran] gave them little room to operate in the third half of the field.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 83rd minute when Derrick Sasraku’s expertly taken corner kick found the net, leaving the scores at 1-0 in favour of Aduana Stars.

Squad Sheets:

Aduana Stars – Joseph Addo, Godfred Saka, Nana Yaw Afriyie, Stephen Badu, Wahab Adams, Elvis Opoku, Noah Martey, Samuel Adams, Zacharia Mumuni, Nathaniel Asamoah, Bright Adjei.

AshGold SC – Iddrisu Ibrahim, Tijani Joshua, Roland Amouzou, Samed Ibrahim, Richard Ocran, Idan Conney, Joseph Gordon, Amos Addai, Hans Kwofie, Abubakar Osei, Osei Baffour.

Results at glance;

Aduana Stars 1-0 AshGold SC

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Liberty Professionals

Medeama SC 1-O WAFA

Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 Bolga All Stars

Tema Youth 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

Email: elamistynobo1@yahoo.com