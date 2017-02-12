Sam Arday was one of Ghana’s ‘most brilliant’ coaches ever – Nana Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, has eulogised veteran coach, Sam Arday who passed away on Sunday, describing him as one of the most brilliant coaches in the country’s history.

In a series of tweets following the announcement of the demise of Sam Arday, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “Saddened by the news of the death of Sam Arday . Undoubtedly, one of the most brilliant coaches Ghana has produced”

“My condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

‘Multi-system’ remembered

Arday was one of the most successful coaches at any age level for Ghana, guiding the under-17 team, the Black Starlets, to the 1995 FIFA U-17 World title and the African Under-17 Championship in Mali that same year.

The team had the likes of Christian Sarbah and future Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah and amazing dribbler, Awudu Issaka.

Sam Arday also led Ghana’s Olympic Team to a Bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, , the first such accolade for any African team.

Prior to that he achieved some success with the Black Satellites at the 1991 Africa Youth Championship in Egypt, finishing third.

He also had spells in charge of the senior national team, taking charge for a year from 1996 to 1997, and in 2004.

He served as a scout for Ghana ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Germany and he continued in that role for the national team when Kwesi Appiah was Black Stars head coach.

Sam Arday was often credited with the development of several of the nation’s best players and he was respected as a true great of the game in Ghana and the African continent.

Arday managed Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. His last job before he died was a technical director's position at West African Football Academy.

Fondly known as ‘multi-system’, Arday was remembered by fans on the game on social media.

Rest In Peace Coach Sam Arday

— Mr Adjomah (@EfoXorseJoshua) February 12, 2017

Sam Arday #RIP . Served Ghana well. Too young to have seen his breakthrough. Did chance upon his contributions and he did good.

— Ghana Premier League (@PLFanCircle) February 12, 2017

One of the many players who passed through the great hands of Sam Arday is Christian Atsu

— El Akyereko (@AkyerekOfficial) February 12, 2017

Uncle Sam “MultiSystem Man” Arday has passed, The way my heart cannot take it!! May you rest in perfect peace! R.I.P. Dad!

— 3Will Music (@3WillMusic) February 12, 2017

Sam Arday is also gone.Our heroes are falling.

CK Gyamfi

Jones Attuquayefio

Ben Koufie

Osam Duodu

EK Afranie

now the “MultiSystem” man

RIP

— Solomon KandyTamatey (@kandysolomons) February 12, 2017

Saddened by the news of the death of Sam Arday. Undoubtedly, one of the most brilliant coaches Ghana has produced. (1/2)

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 12, 2017

My condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in perfect peace. (2/2)

— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 12, 2017

Just heard the Multisystem nan Sam Arday has passed. Tragic.

— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 12, 2017

Another stalwart is gone. Unpleasant news for the football fraternity. Coach Sam Arday is reported dead. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/lp0t37WKUh

— MR HAT (@IAMHENRYASANTE) February 12, 2017

Multi System Man Of Football, RIP Coach Arday. You made your mark in Ghana’s football.

— Gideon Segbefia (@GideonSegbefia) February 12, 2017

Mr Sam Arday, the architect of Ghana's Multi-System football has died. May his soul R.I.P. Earlier, Nyantakyi killed the game u gave life to

— Kofi Adoli (@kofiadoli) February 12, 2017

