Jordan Ayew marks Swansea City debut with win over Daniel Amartey's Leicester

Jordan Ayew played his first match for Swansea City on Sunday as they beat Daniel Amartey's Leicester City 2-0 in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international was introduced in the 72nd minute to replace Fernando llorente.

Ayew moved from Championship side Aston Villa in a swap deal.

His international teammate Amartey came on for Danny Simpson on 70 minutes.

