Sports News | 12 February 2017 21:18 CET
Jordan Ayew marks Swansea City debut with win over Daniel Amartey's Leicester
Jordan Ayew played his first match for Swansea City on Sunday as they beat Daniel Amartey's Leicester City 2-0 in the English Premier League.
The Ghana international was introduced in the 72nd minute to replace Fernando llorente.
Ayew moved from Championship side Aston Villa in a swap deal.
His international teammate Amartey came on for Danny Simpson on 70 minutes.
Daniel Amartey
