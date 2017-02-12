I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
12 February 2017

Jordan Ayew marks Swansea City debut with win over Daniel Amartey's Leicester

Jordan Ayew played his first match for Swansea City on Sunday as they beat Daniel Amartey's Leicester City 2-0 in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international was introduced in the 72nd minute to replace Fernando llorente.

Ayew moved from Championship side Aston Villa in a swap deal.

His international teammate Amartey came on for Danny Simpson on 70 minutes.

