Burnley thwart Chelsea but lead extends to 10 points

Chelsea missed the opportunity to open up a 12-point gap at the Premier League summit as Burnley fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Clarets record signing Robbie Brady capped a full home debut to remember with a stunning free kick to earn a share of the spoils after Pedro had opened the scoring early on with his ninth of the season.

The Blues had hoped to take full advantage of nearest rivals Tottenham's defeat at Liverpool on Saturday evening, but found it hard to keep Sean Dyche's spirited side quiet as the Lancashire outfit once again showed why they have one of the best home records in the topflight this term.

The result sees Burnley move 10 points clear of the drop zone in 12th position, while Chelsea's advantage at the summit could be cut to eight points if Manchester City win at Bournemouth on Monday night.