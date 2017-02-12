I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 12 February 2017 21:18 CET

Burnley thwart Chelsea but lead extends to 10 points

By Wires

Chelsea missed the opportunity to open up a 12-point gap at the Premier League summit as Burnley fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Clarets record signing Robbie Brady capped a full home debut to remember with a stunning free kick to earn a share of the spoils after Pedro had opened the scoring early on with his ninth of the season.

The Blues had hoped to take full advantage of nearest rivals Tottenham's defeat at Liverpool on Saturday evening, but found it hard to keep Sean Dyche's spirited side quiet as the Lancashire outfit once again showed why they have one of the best home records in the topflight this term.

The result sees Burnley move 10 points clear of the drop zone in 12th position, while Chelsea's advantage at the summit could be cut to eight points if Manchester City win at Bournemouth on Monday night.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

Create your own brand and marketing your brand
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img