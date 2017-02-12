Yakubu Mohammed double ensured Asante Kotoko got their 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season off to the perfect start on Sunday at the Baba Yara stadium.

The former AshantiGold striker Yakubu Mohammed scored twice to propel Kotoko to opening day victory at the expense of Scientific soccer lads.

Kotoko came from behind to give new coach Dzravko Lugarusic the perfect start he envisaged.

The host lost two players to injury before half hour mark. Captain Amos Frimpong and striker Obed Owusu were replaced by Eric Donkor and Ollenu Ashittey.

Liberty were presented with a glorious opportunity on 32 minutes but Gerald Akerson shot wide in front of a yawning net after goalie Annan was beaten.

But it was not long before Benjamin Eshun struck the opening goal for the away side. The attacker capitalized on some dodgy defending to put Liberty 1-0 up in the 67th minute with a well superb strike from 12 yards out.

Kotoko up the ante after conceding and almost found the equaliser with a wonderful chance but denied by goalkeeper Alhassan Dida, closest the Porcupines came before halftime.

Liberty started the second department brightly with veteran striker Papa Arko unleashing a terrific shot from close but goalie Felix Annan stood tall as he produced an incredible save to prevent Kotoko from going two nil down.

Thereafter, Kotoko took control of the game and dominated proceedings. It paid off in the 61st minute with new signing Yakubu Mohammed converting a penalty.

Kotoko maintained the pressure and were rewarded with the second goal moments after the eqauliser. Striker Yakubu Mohammed volleyed home from close range after Liberty failed to deal with long free kick.

They failed to threaten after neither did Liberty come close to fetching the equaliser as the game ended 2-1 much to the delight of demanding fans.

