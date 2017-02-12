CAF Confederation Cup Report: Bechem United 2-1 MC Alger- Hunters secure slim win in Accra

Bechem United made a winning debut in Africa after a slim 2-1 success over MC Alger on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary qualifying round first leg tie.

The Hunters shot into the lead on the 50th minute mark through Amed Toure who converted a spot-kick.

But the Algerian struck with the equalizer through Seguer Mohammed.

After 73 minutes, Kwame Osei Bonsu profited from a teed up effort from Toure.

MC Alger will be counting on the away goal to go through as the dice look loaded against the Ghanaian FA Cup champions.

