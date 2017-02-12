I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 12 February 2017 19:12 CET

CAF Confederation Cup Report: Bechem United 2-1 MC Alger- Hunters secure slim win in Accra

Bechem United made a winning debut in Africa after a slim 2-1 success over MC Alger on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary qualifying round first leg tie. 

The Hunters shot into the lead on the 50th minute mark through Amed Toure who converted a spot-kick.

But the Algerian struck with the equalizer through Seguer Mohammed.

After 73 minutes, Kwame Osei Bonsu profited from a teed up effort from Toure.

MC Alger will be counting on the away goal to go through as the dice look loaded against the Ghanaian FA Cup champions.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

when you dream, dream big!!!
By: Dave69
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img