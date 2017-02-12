I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 12 February 2017 19:12 CET

Match Report: Aduana Stars 1-0 AshantiGold - Derrick Sasraku assassinates Miners in Dormaa

Aduana Stars managed to squeeze past AshantiGold 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Striker Derrick Sasraku left it late to steal the maximum points for the Fire club.

The Miners had held Aduana for most part of the game and Nathaniel Asamoah's near-misses infuriated the home fans.

The tie appeared to be heading for a draw until Zakaria Mumuni weighed in a cross which was connected home by Sasraku.

