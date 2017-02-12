Match Report: Medeama 1-0 WAFA - Bernard Ofori secures narrow opening-day win for Mauves

Medeama held on to start their season with a lacklustre win against WAFA thanks to Bernard Ofori early goal.

Medeama Sporting club accounted for West African Football Academy's first defeat of the new season after a slim 1-0 victory at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Sunday.

It is the first time in two seasons that Medeama have won their opening game after losing 2-1 to AshantiGold last season.

But different case for WAFA who were hoping to replicate last term's performance which saw them better Asante Kotoko 2-0 at home. The defeat, albeit, extends their winless run away from home to 24 games. Their last away win was against Inter Allies two seasons ago.

WAFA welcome Ebusua Dwarfs next week while Medeama play as guest of Hearts of Oak

