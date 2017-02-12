I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 12 February 2017 19:12 CET

Match Report: Medeama 1-0 WAFA - Bernard Ofori secures narrow opening-day win for Mauves

Medeama held on to start their season with a lacklustre win against WAFA thanks to Bernard Ofori early goal.

Medeama Sporting club accounted for West African Football Academy's first defeat of the new season after a slim 1-0 victory at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Sunday.

It is the first time in two seasons that Medeama have won their opening game after losing 2-1 to AshantiGold last season.

But different case for WAFA who were hoping to replicate last term's performance which saw them better Asante Kotoko 2-0 at home. The defeat, albeit, extends their winless run away from home to 24 games. Their last away win was against Inter Allies two seasons ago.

WAFA welcome Ebusua Dwarfs next week while Medeama play as guest of Hearts of Oak

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

The challenges in life are there to motivate us to see possible ways to excel in life
By: Chris F.T Orlando, |
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img