Sports News | 12 February 2017 19:12 CET

Wa All Stars powerless to resist Al-Ahli Tripoli on Champions League debut

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana league Champions Wa All Stars had a torrid CAF Champions league debut as they were beaten 3-1 at Tamale to Libyan side Al-Ahli Tripoli.

The result might prove a bit too much for the Wa side to claw back as they will need to win with a minimum of 3 goals in a fortnight to progress.

Mohammed Ali out the visitors the lead in the 20th minute with a neat finish and held on till recess.

Sufyan Kareem doubled the lead for Al Ahli Tripoli minutes into the second half after they had dominated the opening exchanges of the second department.

Richard Arthur halved the deficit for the Ghanaian league champions but any hopes of a comeback were quickly wiped with the Libyans clinching a third.

A herculean task for the Ghanaians whose first spell in Africa might not be one worth remembering.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
You don`nt have to be a fool but if you are it helps
By: Ohene Boafo Switze
