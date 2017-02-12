Bechem United in narrow victory over MC Alger

FA Cup champions Bechem United began their first continental foray with a slender 2-1 win over Algerian Club MC Alger 2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Hunters were made to sweat for the victory as the Algerian club proved they were no pushovers.

The Bechem side parading new faces took time to get into the game and the opener arrived five minutes after recess as striker Ahmed Toure scored from the spot.

His joy was however short-lived as Seguer Mohammed levelled for the visitors but substitute Kweku Osei Bonsu got the go ahead goal for the Bechem side.

The second leg is in a fortnight’s time and the Hunters must avoid defeat to seal progression to the next round.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports