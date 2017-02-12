I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 12 February 2017 19:12 CET

Bechem United in narrow victory over MC Alger

By MyJoyOnline

FA Cup champions Bechem United began their first continental foray with a slender 2-1 win over Algerian Club MC Alger 2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Hunters were made to sweat for the victory as the Algerian club proved they were no pushovers.

The Bechem side parading new faces took time to get into the game and the opener arrived five minutes after recess as striker Ahmed Toure scored from the spot.

His joy was however short-lived as Seguer Mohammed levelled for the visitors but substitute Kweku Osei Bonsu got the go ahead goal for the Bechem side.

The second leg is in a fortnight’s time and the Hunters must avoid defeat to seal progression to the next round.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

