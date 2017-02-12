Match Report: Wa All Stars 1-3 Al Ahli of Tripoli - Ghanaian champions humbled at home

Ghanaian Champions Wa All Stars were given a humbling on their very first attempt at CAF Champions League action. The Wa based club have been forced to play their home games at the Tamale Sports Stadium and found the going tough after they lost 1-3 at home.

The Libyan side proved very strong in the first five minutes of the game with Ali Tango getting the first chance of the game. That was a sign of things to come with Muaid Ellafi getting the first goal of the game to give the away side their first goal of the game on the 21st minute.

All Stars created their first chance of the game with a good build but Emmanuel's finish left more to be desired and still turned the attention to the Tripoli side who continued to dominate in the game.

All Stars improved in the last ten minutes of the game but tried as they did they failed to find the back of the net leaving the first half to end 1-0.

The second half saw Al Ahli Tripoli begin with verve and enthusiasm which was very well well paid after Mohammed Salto scored the second goal of the game to pull his side two goals up in Tamale, that was the least the away side deserved after a very good good start to the second half.

The goal awakened the desire and intensity of the home home side we took only three minutes to find the back of the net, Richard Arthur as usual coming to the rescue of the team on the 58th.

Richard Arthur got the home fans cheering on but the Tripoli based club responded with a good goal to put the game beyond the home side three goals to one with a little over ten minutes to go and it was the man who got the first one Muaid Ellafi.

The 3-1 score line took the energy from the home side who tried as much as possible to at least reduce the deficit but the away side held on to pick up a fancied 3-1 score line on the day.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com