Sports News | 12 February 2017 14:43 CET

Fatau Dauda wants to win Nigeria league after rejoining Enyimba

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has said his target is to win the Nigeria league after he rejoined Enyimba following AFCON 2017 in Gabon.

Dauda arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja along with his agent on Saturday.

'I am back to Nigeria to resume work with Enyimba. I was given a week's rest after the AFCON which has now elapsed,'' he said.

'I followed Enyimba's league matches while I was in Gabon and I now hope I can win the league with them by the end of the season.

'I can't wait to start work next week with my new club.'

Dauda must fight for the No.1 shirt with competition from Theophilus Afelokhai and Friday Achimugu.

the valueless persons you see today are the future leaders
