2016/17 Ghana Premier League: Ghanaian players abroad show massive interest in GPL start; Asamoah Gyan leads the way

Many Ghanaian players abroad have taken to their official social media handles to reveal their massive support and urge to see the kickoff of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League with Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan leading the way.

Gyan, in a tweet, indicated how he is torn between supporting his former club Liberty Professionals and his dream club Asante Kotoko.

Other players who could not hide their joy ahead of the start of the season include former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs defender Rashid Sumaila.

Sumaila wished both clubs well and added he can't wait to be excited by the league.

Former Hearts striker Sadat Karim who now plays for Landskrona Bols in Sweden and Young Boys defender Kassim Adams who turned his attention to the Kotoko and Liberty game.

my mother club vs my darling club... Kotoko vs Liberty, who wins GPL kick off.. @LibertyProfFC @AsanteKotoko_SC @ghanafaofficial

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 12, 2017

As the Ghana Premier League about to start today I will like to wish all the Clubs all the best.. more especially KOTOKO SC N DWARFS SCâš½ï¸🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/OuFptvalUn

— Rashid Sumaila (@rashidsumaila37) February 12, 2017

As the Ghana premier League begins today. Good luck to all the clubs more esp my former clubs. God bless and protect you all. pic.twitter.com/2yGeXVr85K — Karim Sadat (@karimsadat_gh) February 12, 2017

As the season starts today,wishing you guys the best of luck".. @BkmChelseaFc pic.twitter.com/1zdCiV8BrZ

— Sadick adams (@adams_sadick) February 12, 2017



By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

