Atsu enjoying Newcastle stay, bemoans loan spells with Everton and Bournemouth

Ghana ace Christian Atsu says he is enjoying his stay with English side Newcastle United insisting his loans spells with Everton and Bournemouth in the Premier League was a nightmare.

The 25-year-old is on loan at Newcastle from English Premier League side Chelsea for this season.

He played just five league matches during his loan spells at both Everton and Bournemouth and had to cut his time at the south coast to gain more playing time at Spanish side Malaga.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the fact he has made 16 Championship appearances for Newcastle already, the winger is enjoying his loan spell in the North East far more than his previous temporary moves.

'I am enjoying my time here much more than at any of my previous clubs,' Atsu said.

'I am getting more playing time, and that makes everything much easier for me.

'I couldn't play many games at Everton, and then I went to Bournemouth and didn't play one single Premier League game.

'It was appalling. A very difficult time for me."

Newcastle have an option to buy the winger at the end of the season if they are promoted to the English Premier League.

His loan move to Newcastle is the fifth such temporary spell he has had since moving to Chelsea in 2013.

In fact, the Ghanaian has not played a single match for his parent club since leaving Porto for Stamford Bridge three-and-a-half years ago.

