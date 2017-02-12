Midfielder Prince Baffoe named Inter Allies captain for the season

Inter Allies have appointed midfielder Prince Baffoe as their captain for the 2016/17 season.

He will be supported by goalkeeper Kwame Baah and striker Frederick Boateng in that order.

Baffoe featured in 29 out of 30 league games for club last season where he scored 5 goals as his best stats in the country's topflight.

He has been a regular member of the team and played vital role in helping the team to retain premier league status by beating the drop last season.

Goalkeeper Baah has been named the vice captain to assist Baffoe.

He recorded 5 clean sheets from 10 league games he played last season.

Boateng has been named the third captain. The striker played 26 games last and was the club's top scorer with 9 goals.

