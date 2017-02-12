I gave no indication on Arsenal future – Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger says he did not give any indication on his future as Arsenal manager to Ian Wright, after the Gunners legend claimed the Frenchman was “coming to the end”.

Wenger, 67, was appointed as Arsenal manager in September 1996.

Wright told BBC Radio 5 live on Friday: “He looks tired. I feel he will go at the end of the season.”

But Wenger said: “We had a little dinner, not the two of us. I appreciate you want me to rest but I’m not ready.”

He added he could look tired because “I get up early in the morning”.

What was Wright’s response?

Wright, who played under Wenger for two seasons between 1996 and 1998, reiterated during his analysis on Saturday’s Match of the Day that he believes Wenger will go.

“We were at a question and answer session and the way he was speaking and his demeanour… it’s my opinion. I could be wrong,” said the 53-year-old.

“I still think he has some massive decisions to make and think it could be his last season.”

‘My job is to make these people happy’

Wenger is the Premier League’s longest-serving manager and his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Frenchman last won the Premier League title in 2004 and has been under pressure at the Emirates following league defeats by Watford and Chelsea.

However, after his side’s 2-0 win against Hull, he added: “I focus on what is important: winning football games and getting the team to perform. The rest, I cannot influence.

“I have big respect for this country and this club, and I am grateful because I have worked here for 20 years. My job is to make these people happy and when I don’t do that I feel guilty – that’s why it’s important for us to win.”

–