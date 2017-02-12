Hearts outdoor 8 new players ahead of Premier League opener

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have officially outdoored 8 out of their 11 new signings for the upcoming Ghanaian season.

The Phobians lined up marquee signing Malik Akowuah together with strikers Agbashie Dotse and Alex Kouami; defenders Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Joshua Otoo, and Robert Addo; and midfielders Daniel Kodie and Alhassan Aminu; and goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah for the event which took place on Teshie-Labadi stretch in Accra.

A Club Statement read: "The club's official energy sponsors, with the help of the new signings, also presented free fuels to customers and fans of the club after the presentation and jersey unveiling. Hearts are preparing feverishly for the first game of the season on Monday."

