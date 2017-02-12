Ghanaian youth attacker Kwame Thomas scores maiden career league goal in Coventry City

English-born Ghanaian youth attacker Kwame Thomas celebrated wildly after scoring his first ever career league goal on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Nottingham-born climbed out of the dug-out in the 69th minute to mark his return from injury and he smashed home an incisive cross from Jodi Jones with a header to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Two City substitutes combined to revive the visitors' hopes as Jodi Jones pumped in a left-wing cross for Thomas who muscled his way in at the far post to head down past Ripley.

Thomas had not played active football since last August after suffering a knee injury.

His strike left him ecstatic but City confirmed their relegation from the League One after losing the game.

Oldham Athletic took the lead twice and eventually cemented the points when Northern Ireland defender Ryan McLaughlin scored in the 70th minute.

Thomas was signed from Derby County after spending four seasons at the iPro Stadium. He also played on loan at Notts County and Blackpool.

