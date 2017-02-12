Ahmed Toure eyes MC Alger scalp in CAF Confederation Cup clash

Bechem United's Burkina Faso attacker Ahmed Toure has targeted victory over Algerian Ligue 1 leaders MC Alger in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Ghana FA Cup holders host the Algerians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in their debut appearance in continental competition.

Toure, 29, is vastly experienced in playing against foreign clubs after spending seasons at Asante Kotoko; playing in African competition and also having a spell with Lokeren in Belgium's top-flight league.

He believes the Hunters have what it takes to defeat the Algerian top-flight side at Ghana's Wembley.

"It is not going to be an easy game but we can't lose our first game," the Ivorian-born told Ghanaian online portal KickGh.

"We are ready for them on Sunday because we had a good preseason and also playing at home will aid our victory."

Toure warmed the bench for Burkina Faso's Stallions in the preliminary 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin in 2015.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com