Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah reveals rejecting mouth-watering offer from Al Ahli to join French Ligue 2 side Le Havre

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah has revealed that he turned down appetizing offers to join Black Stars captain AsamoAh Gyan at Al Ahli in the UAE.

Reports were that the Ghana international was the subject of a number of offers from the United Arab Emirates' club in January.

Assifuah is believed to have turned down three proposals to join the Emirates side with the biggest reported to be worth £10m.

The 2013 World Youth Championship goal king decided to commit his future to the French side on a three-and-half-year deal that will see him at the club until June 2020.

"I had the chance to join UAE club Al-Ahli but i rejected the offer because i am too young and didn't want to leave Europe now," Assifuah said during his unveiling at the French club.

He made 88 league appearances and scored 15 goals including winning the Swiss Cup in 2015.

He was also at the 2017 AFCON with the Black Stars but never kicked a ball at the tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

