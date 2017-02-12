Las Palmas could miss K.P Boateng for Sevilla clash

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng could miss his side's home game against Sevilla on Sunday as he sustained a late injury at training.

The Ghanaian international was unable to complete the full training session after he sustained a knock and was unable to complete the team's full training schedule on Friday.

The attacking midfielder alternated between the training pitch and the gym as he tried to wink the knock off to be ready for the game on Sunday.

It is still unknown whether Boateng will be able to make the match-day squad, but the feeling in Las Palmas is that he will be spared the home game against Sevilla.

