I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 12 February 2017 00:03 CET

Barcelona thrash Alaves, Real Madrid maintain top spot

By Wires

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scored as Barcelona......

Suarez turned in the opener for the visitors from Aleix Vidal's drilled cross, before Neymar tapped in the second from close range.

Barca turned on the style in the second half with four goals in the space of nine minutes, as Messi stroked in the third before Alexis' own goal.

Ivan Rakitic smashed home from inside the area and Suarez added the sixth.

These two sides will meet again on Saturday, 27 May in the final of the Copa del Rey after Barca got past Atletico Madrid and Alaves edged through against Celta Vigo.

The visitors dominated this match and fully deserved their win with 70% possession, as well as scoring with six of their nine shots on target.

Uruguay forward Suarez was on the scoresheet again and now has 18 goals this season, making him the league's top marksman, one ahead of team-mate Messi.

Real Madrid picked up a 3-1 victory over Osasuna to propel themselves back to the top of La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal was cancelled out by Sergio Leon, but in the second half Isco gave Zinedine Zidane's side the win before Lucas Vazquez got a third in stoppage time.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

every dream is not the success until it is a reality
By: evans damoah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img