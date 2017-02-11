We Need Sports Leaders With Positive Luck – Nii Adote Dzata1

Nii Adote Dzata 1, President of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association (GKBA) believes the nation needs leaders who have good luck that can lead the nation to win laurels.

In an interview, he said the Black Stars could not make it to the finals of the African Cup in Gabon due to lack of team spirit and good luck.

He noted that the Black Stars need a captain with good spirit if they want to win and win well, likewise the various sports associations, especially the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) also needs leaders who are selfless, transparent, accountable and have the massive support of the stakeholders.

According to Nii Adotey Dzata 1, known in private life as Joseph Adotey Mingle, Ghana is blessed with potential world beaters, but poor organization is the problem.

He said some of the sports association secretary generals are not sports inclined, while others have no knowledge about their sectors and therefore called on the National Sports Authority (NSA) to organize refresher courses and orientation exercises and programmes to keep the general secretaries abreast with modern trends and systems in managing sports activities.

He said as the GOC goes for elections in March, delegates must vote for people who have sports at heart and not just vote for personalities who just want positions or posts and later fail to deliver.

He called on delegates to vote for Ghana Sports and not individuals who would forget why they were voted into office.

He said Ghana Sports need an enterprising and dynamic personality who is capable of winning sponsorship for other sporting disciplines.

As President of the GKBA, he said there had been no support, but they were able to organise some local competitions and now his target is to form the national kick boxing team so that they can prepare for international competition.

He expressed joy that Kick Boxing has been granted provisional license as an Olympic Sport, and prayed that those who take part in the sport would be serious.

Meanwhile, plans are advanced for the Congress of the GKBA in Accra.

He also wished all Ghanaian kick boxers all over the world well and prayed that they keep on with the discipline and offer themselves as worthy sports ambassadors.

By Sammy Heywood Okine