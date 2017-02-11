Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan to commission ultra-modern AstroTurf for alma-mater Accra Academy SHS

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan is set to commission the ultra-modern Astro-turf pitch at his alma-mater Accra Academy Senior High School, the player has hinted.

The construction of the modern football facility which commenced about six months ago is due for commission in a few weeks time.

Gyan in a tweet on his official twitter handle disclosed that the pitch is due for commissioning and will be flying down to commission it and officially hand it over to the school.

The facility which is at a cost of $200,000 will however be managed by a team to be determined by Asamoah Gyan in partnership with the management of the school to oversee the administration and maintenance of the facility.

Commissioning soon, Accraca Bleoo to all bleoo bis ...We are the best pic.twitter.com/SF9XDEE3CW

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 11, 2017

For God, school and Country...This and many other projects are what am giving back for what you have given me all dis years pic.twitter.com/uJhFEroO1m

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 11, 2017

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

