Ex-WAFA captain Martin Antwi signs for Inter Allies

Inter Allies FC have confirmed their final acquisition ahead of the start of the new season.

The Eleven is One side have poached the former West African Football Academy nimble-footed playmaker Martin Antwi .

A statement on the club's website read: ''The former West African Football Academy skipper for the last two seasons joins the ‘Eleven Is To One’ until June, 2017.''

Antwi said: ''I’m excited to be here, I will try my possible best to help out the team and I just can’t wait to get involved.

''The players have embraced me so well and I feel I’m home already, I hope we can achieve success together.''

Head coach Prince Owusu believes new signing Martin Antwi is the cog needed in their engine for the upcoming Ghana Premier League.

''He is a top player and will definitely add bite to the current crop of players, he offers the team another option in midfield,'' Owusu told the club's website.

''Martin has a quick feet and gets into the right positions at the right time which will be very important for us.''

Antwi has been handed the No.24 shirt and has been included in the squad to face Hearts of Oak on Monday in their season opener.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports