Hearts outdoor new players

Eight out of the 11 newly signed players for the season were outdoored for the first time and the club's latest kit manufactured by Barex via the kind courtesy of Pacific Football Ghana Limited, were also unveiled to the general public.

The event was purposely staged at one of the key premises of the club's official energy sponsor, GOIL, on the Labadi-Teshie stretch, on Saturday. Marquee signing Malik Akowuah Malik together with strikers Agbashie Dotse and Alex Kouami; defenders Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Joshua Otoo, and Robert Addo; and midfielders Daniel Kodie and Alhassan Aminu; and goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah were presented to the fans and the media.

The club's official energy sponsors, with the help of the new signings, also presented free fuels to customers and fans of the club after the presentation and jersey unveiling. Hearts are preparing feverishly for the first game of the season on Monday.

Story by accraheartsofoaksc.com/