Sports News | 11 February 2017 21:35 CET

Gyan tells Amankwah Mireku: ‘I don’t beg to eat’

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has responded in a vituperatively towards ex-Hearts captain Amankwah Mireku claiming he (Gyan) doesn't move to people's houses to beg for money to eat.

A recent feud that ensued between the two saw the ex-Hearts skipper lashing the Al Ahli striker and insisting he (Mireku) has won more trophies than Gyan.

Gyan responded by telling the former Hearts defender that he is not worth criticizing him (Gyan).

The Ghana skipper in a recent tweet again insinuated that Amakwah Mireku is a pauper who gallops from one house to the other to beg for money to survive.

Responding to Mireku's trophy chants, Gyan tweeted: ''Everybody has trophies at club level.'

Again he went further explaining that after all he don't go about begging for food.

''I don't go to people house begging for money to eat though.''

Comments:




