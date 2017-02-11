I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
League Report | 11 February 2017 21:35 CET

AshGold arrive in Dormaa for Aduana clash despite Fianoo’s threat to boycott league

Despite threats of league boycott from AshGold CEO Cudjoe Fianoo, the Miners have arrived in Dormaa Ahenkro for their 2016/17 Ghana Premier League opener with Aduana Stars.

Fianoo, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) had threatened to lead the Premier League clubs to boycott the league if the GFA fails to increase the first tranche of the StarTimes sponsorship package.

But the tough-talking CEO seems to have taken a bow as the Aboakese Lads are already in Dormaa Ahenkro for the clash with the Fire Boys.

AshGold are reported to have arrived in Dormaa Ahenkro this afternoon ahead of their clash tomorrow.

The Miners will be playing hosts Aduana Stars in a fierce battle as they fell to the Fire Boys last season.

