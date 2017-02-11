2016/17 Ghana Premier League: The clubs, the venues and the managers

The 2016/17 Ghana Premier League kicks off tomorrow at eight match venues to quench the long standing thirst of Ghanaians for local football.

Three clubs were relegated after last season, Techiman City FC, Sekondi Hasaacas and New Edubiase United with Dreams FC suffering demotion on technical reasons.

The newly promoted sides are Great Olympics, Elmina Sharks and Bolga All Stars.

In a swift reminder, GHANAsoccernet.com keeps you updated with the list of clubs that are participating in the league this season, their home venues and the names of their managers.

Wa All Stars

Coach: Enos Adepa

Home Venue: Malik Jabir Stadium - WA

Asante Kotoko

Coach: Zdravko Lugarusic (Croatia)

Home Venue: Baba Yara Stadium - Kumasi

Hearts of Oak

Henri Wellington (Acting Head Coach)

Home Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

AshantiGold SC

Coach: Bashiru Hayford

Home Venue: Len Clay Stadium - Obuasi

Liberty Professionals

Coach: Sellas Tetteh

Home Venue: Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park - Dansoman

Medeama SC

Coach: Evans Adotey

Home Venue: Tarkwa T&A Park - Tarkwa

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA)

Coach: Klaus Rasmussen (Denmark)

Home Venue: Red Bull Soccer Arena - Sogakope

Aduana Stars FC

Coach: Yusif Abubakar

Home Venue: Nana Agyemang Badu II Park - Dormaa

Bechem United

Coach: Vincenzo Alberto Annese (Italy)

Home Venue: Fosu Gyeabour Park - Bechem

Ebusua Dwarfs

Coach: Ricardo Da Rocha (Brazil)

Home Venue: Cape Coast Stadium - Cape Coast

Bolga All Stars FC

Coach: Nurudeen Ahmed

Home Venue: Tamale Utrecht Academy Park - Tamale

Berekum Chelsea

Coach: Randolph Armah

Home Venue: Golden City Park - Berekum

Tema Youth FC

Coach: Edward Nii Dodoo

Home Venue: Tema Stadium

Elmina Sharks

Coach: Kobina Amisah

Home Venue: Ndoum Stadium - Elmina

Great Olympics

Coach: Godwin Atram

Home Venue: Accra Sports Stadium - Accra

Inter Allies FC

Coach: Prince Owusu

Home Venue: El Wak Sports Stadium - Accra

