Sports News | 11 February 2017 12:35 CET

REVEALED: Portuguese giants Porto acquired Ghanaian defender David Addy on relationship grounds

It has been revealed that FC Porto acquired Ghanaian defender David Addy from Vitoria Guimaraes outside the confines of normal transfer market negotiations.

The 26-year-old arrived at the Estadio Dragao in 2012 summer but failed to make a single league appearance for the Dragons.

The former Ghana U20 defender has gone ahead to play for clubs in Belgium and India where he is currently playing for Delhi Dynamos.

It has been revealed that Porto acquired the Ghanaian on the grounds of relationship with Guimaraes which means the former Wa All Stars defender might have not earned a decent pay-out from the move.

MaisFutebal - a Portuguese online sport portal, Addy became the first player to be transferred from Guimaraes to Porto when the two clubs commenced their arrange. The relationship saw several players switch to the Dragao from Guimaraes.

He is capped 21 times by Ghana.

Sitting in the armchair is not the same as being the pilot and holding the steering wheel.



