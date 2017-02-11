I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
League Report | 11 February 2017 12:35 CET

Experienced goalkeeper Kotei Blankson joins Inter Allies on a one year deal

Inter Allies have announced the signing of goalkeeper Kotei Blankson on a free transfer. 

Kotei has signed a contract until the end of the 2016/17 season.

''I'm happy to join Inter Allies and it's been great working with everyone here already,'' Blankson told the club's website.

''I've been training with the team for sometime now and things are looking good, I'll contribute my quota to help the team.''

Blankson has played for Liberty Professionals, Heart of Lions and Sekondi Eleven Wise.

He is a former Ghana youth international having played for U20 and U23 sides.

League Report

