Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Aryana on target for Ilves in Finnish Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Aryana netted the opening goal for Ilves as they battered MP 4-0 in the Finnish Cup on Friday.

The veteran 31-year-old midfielder steered Ilves into an 18th minute lead at the Pirkkahalli C in Tampere.

After scoring, the former GAIS midfielder lasted the entire game and helped his side to a resounding win.

