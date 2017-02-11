I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Aryana on target for Ilves in Finnish Cup

Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Aryana netted the opening goal for Ilves as they battered MP 4-0 in the Finnish Cup on Friday.

The veteran 31-year-old midfielder steered  Ilves into an 18th minute lead at the Pirkkahalli C in Tampere.

After scoring, the former GAIS midfielder lasted the entire game and helped his side to a resounding win.

