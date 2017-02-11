Sports News | 11 February 2017 07:38 CET
Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Aryana on target for Ilves in Finnish Cup
Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Aryana netted the opening goal for Ilves as they battered MP 4-0 in the Finnish Cup on Friday.
The veteran 31-year-old midfielder steered Ilves into an 18th minute lead at the Pirkkahalli C in Tampere.
After scoring, the former GAIS midfielder lasted the entire game and helped his side to a resounding win.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.