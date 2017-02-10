I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 22:24 CET

Huge boost for Asante Kotoko as management settles all signing-on fees and monthly salaries

Asante Kotoko have reported settling all outstanding signing-on fees for their players.

In addition, the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led administration has also settled January salaries of the players.

This means no player is owed signing-on fee or monthly salary.

It should be huge motivation for Asante Kotoko who host Liberty Professionals on Sunday in a 2016/17 Premier League opener.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

he who feels it, knows it.
By: dede
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img