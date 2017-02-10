Huge boost for Asante Kotoko as management settles all signing-on fees and monthly salaries

Asante Kotoko have reported settling all outstanding signing-on fees for their players.

In addition, the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led administration has also settled January salaries of the players.

This means no player is owed signing-on fee or monthly salary.

It should be huge motivation for Asante Kotoko who host Liberty Professionals on Sunday in a 2016/17 Premier League opener.

