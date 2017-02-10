Sports News | 10 February 2017 22:24 CET
Huge boost for Asante Kotoko as management settles all signing-on fees and monthly salaries
Asante Kotoko have reported settling all outstanding signing-on fees for their players.
In addition, the Dr. Kwame Kyei-led administration has also settled January salaries of the players.
This means no player is owed signing-on fee or monthly salary.
It should be huge motivation for Asante Kotoko who host Liberty Professionals on Sunday in a 2016/17 Premier League opener.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.