I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 22:24 CET

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye SCORES hat-trick as Red Star Belgrade thump Ukrainian side Zirka in friendly

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a hat-trick on Friday as the Serbian giants trounced Ukrainian side Zirka 6-2 in a friendly.

It is his first treble for his new club in just two weeks of moving to the Eastern European country.

The on-loan forward opened the scoring with a sublime finish on seven minutes before adding one on the 45th minute mark.

After the break, he scored again in the 58th minute for his personal third.

Boakye has now scored six goals in three matches since sealing his move from Italian Serie B side Latina.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

If you start the war, I will be ready to fight it to the end
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img