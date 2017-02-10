Medeama goalie singles out former Kotoko coach Mas-Ud Dramani for praise

Medeama SC goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has credited coach Mas-ud Didi Dramani for his career development.

The duo worked together at Asante Kotoko before Dramani was given the sack by then Executive Chairman Dr KK Sarpong.

Antwi claims Dramani's influence on his development on his career after moving from Amidaus Professionals was massive.

''Didi has an awesome human relationship, he was a motivator and technically astute,'' he said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com