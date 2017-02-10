I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 10 February 2017 20:42 CET

Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer's value rockets

Salernitana have put a 1.5 million euro prize tag on former Ghana youth midfielder Moses Odjer.

The 20-year-old has been in top form for the Serie B side but struggled with injuries this term.

Salernitana highly rate the former Tema Youth star and his suitors should be ready to dole out the huge amount.

Moses Odjer

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

