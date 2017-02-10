Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer's value rockets

Salernitana have put a 1.5 million euro prize tag on former Ghana youth midfielder Moses Odjer.

The 20-year-old has been in top form for the Serie B side but struggled with injuries this term.

Salernitana highly rate the former Tema Youth star and his suitors should be ready to dole out the huge amount.

Moses Odjer



