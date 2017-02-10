Sports News | 10 February 2017 20:42 CET
Veteran Ghana striker Mastthew Amoah is top scorer for Dutch amateur club
Ex-Ghana striker Matthew Amoah continues to be prolific and is currently top scorer for Dutch Amateur side Halsteren.
The 36-year-old has banged in eight goals of the total 21 by the club in the Hoofdklasse division.
Amoah is a household name in Holland after his exploits for NAC Breda and Vitesse Arnhem.
He also played for Borussia Dortmund, Heereveeen and Turkish side Mersin Ä°dmanyurdu.
