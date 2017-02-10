Veteran Ghana striker Mastthew Amoah is top scorer for Dutch amateur club

Ex-Ghana striker Matthew Amoah continues to be prolific and is currently top scorer for Dutch Amateur side Halsteren.

The 36-year-old has banged in eight goals of the total 21 by the club in the Hoofdklasse division.

Amoah is a household name in Holland after his exploits for NAC Breda and Vitesse Arnhem.

He also played for Borussia Dortmund, Heereveeen and Turkish side Mersin Ä°dmanyurdu.

